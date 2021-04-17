ACL Group B: Tractor, Sharjah share the spoils [VIDEO]

47 views

Tehran Times – SHARJAH, Tractor of Iran, and the UAEâ€™s Sharjah football teams shared in a 0-0 draw in Group B of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Tractor went into the game determined to pick up their first win of the campaign after a thrilling opening day draw against Pakhtakor, while Sharjah, who had already beaten Iraqâ€™s Air Force Club in their opener, looked to consolidate their position on top of the group but neither side could provide the cutting edge throughout the 90 minutes.

The draw leaves both sides exactly where they were – Sharjah atop Group B, now on four points while Tractor sit in third place on two points, with the latter facing Air Force Club next while the former face Uzbek side Pakhtakor.