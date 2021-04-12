59 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Esteghlal football team forward Mehdi Ghaedi is a key man for the Iranian team in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

Group C consists of Al-Ahli Saudi, Esteghlal, Iraqi powerhouse Al-Shorta and one of Qatarâ€™s most successful sides Al-Duhail.

Long touted as the next big name to come out of the Iran Pro League, 22-year-old Ghaedi is starting to deliver on his potential as a promising youngster and is becoming an integral part of the Esteghlal side hoping to reach the knockout stage for the fourth time in five years, the-afc.com wrote.

In the 2020 AFC Champions League, Ghaedi scored a goal and assisted another. He created seven chances and took seven shots on target, both numbers top of the charts for the club which played in a three-team group after the withdrawal of Al-Wahda.