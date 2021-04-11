Azmoun scores brace against Sochi, leads the RPL scorer list [VIDEO]

73 views

Sports.ru – SOCHI, Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun scored a double in the RPL match against Sochi (2: 1).

The Iranian scored his first goal with his head from a free-kick from Yaroslav Rakitskiy on the 63rd minute.

Azmoun scored his second, and the winning goal of the night, with another header from a cross by Douglas Santos.

With a brace against Sochi, Azmoun takes first place in the list of scorers in the Russian RPL championship with 15 goals.

His teammate Artyom Dziuba sits just behind with 13 goals scored, followed by Spartak forwards Alexander Sobolev and Jordan Larsson who have 12 goals each.