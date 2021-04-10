ACL 2021: Two Persepolis players likely to miss group stage [Report]

23 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defenders Farshad Faraji and Saeid Aghaei didnâ€™t travel to Goa, India following their initial positive test for COVID-19.

Persepolis traveled to Goa, India on Saturday to face Indian outfit Goa, Al Rayyan of Qatar and Al Wahda of the UAE in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League without their two defenders Faraji and Aghaei.

The players will join Persepolis in the coming days if they test negative.

The Iranâ€™s Health Ministryâ€™s spokeswoman said at a press conference on Saturday that 193 coronavirus patients have died across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 64,232.

Sima Sadat Lari said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 2,049,000 following the detection of 19,666 new cases since yesterday, adding that 2,205 new cases have been admitted to the hospital.

More than 1,702,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,329 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 135 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.93 million.