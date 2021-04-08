Reza Ghoochannejhad linked with Inter Miami [Report]

283 views

Tasnim – ZWOLLE, Iranian forward Reza Ghoochannejhad has reportedly been linked with a move to American football club Inter Miami.

Gucci has been deemed surplus to requirements by Dutch football club PEC Zwolle and will leave the team at the end of the season.

Inter Miami is an American professional soccer club based in the Miami metropolitan area. The team began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the 2020 season at Inter Miami CF Stadium, the site of the former Lockhart Stadium.

Former English and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham is the teamâ€™s co-owner.