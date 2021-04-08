Iran Futsal remain 6th in World Rankings

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran futsal team remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking published on Thursday.

Team Melli remained in sixth place with 1609 points and is the best Asian team.

Spain leads the standing with 1813, followed by Brazil with 1803 points.

Argentina is third with 1698 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1654 and 1622 points, respectively.

Asian teams Japan and Thailand are 15th and 18th in the ranking with 1368 and 1325 points, respectively.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the 2021 AFC Futsal Championship.

Team Melli has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.