Friendly: Syrian national team arrives in Tehran

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Syria national football team arrived here in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday.

The Syrian team will take on Iran on March 30th in Tehran as part of preparations for the resumption of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Syria is currently at the top of Group A of the Asian Qualifiers with a perfect record of five wins, eight points ahead of China PR, who will host the remaining matches in the group.

Syria’s friendly with Iran comes days after they lost to Team Melli group opponents Bahrain 3-1.