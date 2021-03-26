Sevilla FC keen on Iran striker Sardar Azmoun [Report]

407 views

Mehr News – SEVILLA, The Spanish-based football club Sevilla FC has announced its readiness to hire Iranian striker of FC Zenit Sardar Azmoun with an attractive financial offer.

According to the Spanish media, the Andalusians are willing to payÂ â‚¬15 millionÂ to Zenit St. Petersburg to transfer Sardar Azmoun.

In the meantime, the Spanish club has also included financial clauses in the offer regarding additional special rewards for attracting Sardar Azmoun.

The Iranian striker is one of Sevilla’s main targets in 2021 summer transfer window.