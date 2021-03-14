Iran, Syria friendly to be held behind closed doors

132 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The friendly match between Iran and Syria will be held behind closed doors, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet the Syrian team on March 30 at the Azadi Stadium.

The match will be held behind closed the doors due to the coronavirus restrictions. Iran and Syria are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Iran is scheduled to play Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq, respectively at the qualification.

Iran sits third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.