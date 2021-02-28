Azizi Khadem elected as president of FFIRI

104 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem was elected as president of Iran football federation on Sunday for a four-year term.

In the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) presidential elections which were held at the Iran International Conference Center in Tehran, Azizi Khadem was elected as new president of football federation with 49 votes out of 87 votes.

The four candidates were vying to win the election and Azizi Khadem and Kiumars Hashemi won 35 and 24 votes respectively in the first round.

Mostafa Ajorloo and Ali Karimi also earned 18 and nine votes in the first round.

Azizi Khadem won the election in the second round with 49 votes, while Hashemi claimed 38 votes.

Azizi Khadem, 43, has already worked in Iran football federation as a member of board of directors.

The Iran football federation was running by Heydar Baharvand as acting president after Mehdi Taj resigned as president in December 2019.