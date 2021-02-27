Beiranvand to stay at Antwerp and fight for his place

87 views

Tehran Times – ANTWERP, Iranian international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand wants to fight for his place at Antwerp.

The Iranian goalkeeper suffered a foot injury in the match against St. Truiden last week in the Belgian league.

Antwerp No.1 Jean Butez, who is recovering from ankle injury, will be fit soon and the Belgian club are ready to make Ortwin De Wolf’s loan move from Eupen permanent.

Voetbalkrant has recently reported that Beiranvand will leave the club to find new team at the end of the season since he cannot tolerate sitting on the bench.

However, the goalie has said he wants to fight for his place.

“I’m not going to leave Antwerp. I will stay here and fight for my place,” Beiranvand, who has been sidelined at least for two weeks, said.