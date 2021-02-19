Mehdi Abdi wins ‘Best header of 2020 ACL’

20 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis striker Mehdi Abdi won the Best Header of 2020 AFC Champions League.

Trailing by a goal, Persepolic needed a hero and Abdi was the player of the moment as he rose high to head home Bashar Resan’s cross as the Iranian champions went on to win the penalty shootout against Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

He won the poll with 81 percent of votes.

Esteghlal Malian striker Cheick Diabate also came second in the poll with 11 percent.

Saad Natiq (Al Shorta), Li Shenglong (Shanghai SIPG FC) and Dragan Ceran (Pakhtakor) were also in the in the poll.