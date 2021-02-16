FFIRI submit request to host remaining Group C WCQ’s

76 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran officially submitted on Tuesday its request to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2022 World Cup qualifiers matches in Group C.

According to AFC’s decision, the Qualifiers have been postponed to June.

Iran will play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7.

The matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be held on June 11 and 15.

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue and Iran submitted its request to host the four remaining qualifiers.

Iran sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.