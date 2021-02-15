Paykan’s Nader Mohammadi unleashes insane giant throw-in into the box [VIDEO]

392 views

Sport Bible – TEHRAN, Iranian player Nader Mohammadi might just be on the cusp of Guinness World Record greatness after producing an outrageously long throw on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was playing for Paykan FC in a 1-0 loss to Persepolis in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Late in the game, Mohammadi hit headlines when he performed a somersault that transition into a huge hurl into the box from his side.

He took the giant throw-in from near the halfway line and the ball ended up right in the opposition penalty box, with the goalkeeper forced into punching it out for a corner kick.

His ridiculously long throw has proved to be an effective weapon for his second. In December, he actually scored directly from a throw-in he launched deep into the box after Gol Gohar goalkeeper Alireza Haghighigot a slight touch on it.

And he came up with another unconventional but impressive throw-in in January, with this one around 55 yards in distance.

Iranian players with the surname ‘Mohammadi’ and somersault throw-ins seem to go hand in hand.

You may remember that in the 2018 World Cup, Milad Mohammadi provided one of the greatest moments in football history in the 94th minute of a group game against Spain.

There were just seconds remaining and with Iran’s last chance, he kissed the ball, pointed to the sky, and performed a forward roll before throwing the ball into play after a pause.

Stoke City’s Rory Delap was always the king of long throws but he might have some competition now.