Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team will wear black kits for the rest of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

The Iranian team will wear black to respect its former players Mehrdad Minavand and Ali Ansarian.

Minavand and Ansarian died of COVID-19 within a week.

Persepolis’ players have played with black kits against Machine Sazi and Tractor.

Now, the club has decided to continue wearing the black kits for the reminder of the IPL season.