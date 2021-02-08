FC Zorya Luhansk complete signing of Shahab Zahedi [VIDEO]

122 views

Tehran Times – LUHANSK, Ukrainian football club Zorya Luhansk have completed the signing of Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi.

The 25-year-old striker has penned a four-year deal with Zorya Luhansk for an undisclosed fee.

The president of Olimpik Donetsk Vladislav Gelzin had previously confirmed the move during an interview with Footboom.

This season, Zahedi has played 11 matches in the UPL, scoring 8 goals. He is currently the top scorer in the Ukrainian championship.

Another Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is also a member of FC Zorya Luhansk.