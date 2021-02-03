Former Team Melli defender Ali Ansarian dies of coronavirus

115 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran and Persepolis football team defender Ali Ansarian died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Ansarian passed away at the age of 43 at the Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.

He started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

Ansarian also represented the Iranian national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran.

Minavand was also a member of Persepolis football club.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Ansarian’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.