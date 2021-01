122 views

Mehr News – LISBON, Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian footballer of the FC Porto football team, has been selected as the best striker in Portugal for the month of December.

FC Porto football team announced the honours for Mehdi Taremi via their official Twitter page.

Taremi scored two goals and won a penalty in FC Porto’s last game against FC Famalicão. FC Porto has been on a winning run since Taremi joined the squad.