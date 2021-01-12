Taremi scores as FC Porto move on to cup quarter-finals [VIDEO]

397 views

Wort.lu – FUNCHAL, FC Porto defeated Nacional 4-2 after extra time in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup.

The win confirms qualification to the ‘quarters’ of the competition.

In Funchal, FC Porto took the advantage on 22nd minute with a goal from Luis Díaz.

Nacional scored the equalizer through Brian Róchez (25th), and then took the lead through Brayan Riascos (62nd).

On the 88th minute of the match, the Madeiran team were reduced to 10 men due to the expulsion of Rui Correia (65th),

FC Porto substitute Evanilson tied the game with the equalizer on the 88th minute taking the match into extra time.

During extra time, Sérgio Oliveira returned the advantage to the ‘dragons’ on the 101st minute.

Mehdi Taremi extended the score on the 115th minute.

The win sees FC Porto qualify for the quarter-finals, and will now face the winner of Gil Vicente, from the first division, and Academico de Viseu from the Championship of Portugal.