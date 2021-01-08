Sardar Azmoun linked with Dortmund [Report]

272 views

Tasnim – DORTMUND, Despite Erling Braut Haaland’s high-flying performance, Borussia Dortmund is looking for an extra striker for this winter.

According to the German press, BvB leaders have set their sights on Zenith St. Petersburg center-forward Sardar Azmoun.

To sell the Iranian striker, whose contract expires in June 2022, the Russian club is demanding 20 million euros.

Sardar Azmoun has played 20 games for Zenit in the current season, scoring 11 goals and five assists.

Italian club Fiorentina has recently showed an interest in signing Azmoun.