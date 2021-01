(No Ratings Yet)

45 views

Tasnim – MAINZ, Iranian football coach Babak Keyhanfar was appointed as Mainz assistant coach.

He will work as Bo Svensson’s assistant at Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05.

Keyhanfar is the second Iranian coach to have worked in the Bundesliga after Alexander Nouri, who coached Werder Bremen.

The 35-year-old Iranian coach had previously worked with Svensson as an assistant at Austria’s FC Liefering.

Mainz currently sits at 17th in the Bundesliga’s 18-team table.