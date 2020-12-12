Iran to host Bahrain, Iraq in Tehran [Report]

149 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will reportedly host Bahrain and Iraq in Tehran in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, kooora.com reported.

According to the site, Team Melli will meet Bahrain on June 7, 2021 and host Iraq on June 15 in Tehran in Group C.

Media reports had previously suggested that Iran will play their remaining matches in neutral venues.

Iran sits third in the group and the matches are very important to Dragon Skocic’s team.

Team Melli is seeking a third consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup Finals but back-to-back defeats to Bahrain and Iraq in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers left the Central Asian side third in the standings, although it has a match in hand.