UEFA Europa League: Sayyadmanesh leaves Foxes waiting on top spot [VIDEO]

481 views

Sporting News – LUHANSK, Leicester City still have work to do if they are to finish top of Europa League Group G after Brendan Rodgers’ side went down 1-0 to Zorya Luhansk.

Iranian youngster Sayyadmanesh, who had only just entered proceedings on the 81st minute, when he got the chance to snatch a famous, if ultimately fruitless, win for Zorya.

After laying the ball wide, the 19-year-old got the better of Fofana and lunged in to prod a finish high into the net.

During his 13 minutes on the pitch, Sayyadmanesh had two attempts from seven touches.

With Braga winning in Athens, Zorya’s triumph is not enough to keep them in contention for a place in the knockout stages.