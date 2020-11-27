Iran unchanged in latest FIFA rankings

(No Ratings Yet)

130 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team remained unchanged in 29th place in FIFA World Ranking released on Friday.

Iran defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 during the international break on Nov. 12.

Japan maintained their position as the Asia’s top team and are 27th in the world.

South Korea (38th) and Australia (41st) are third and fourth Asian teams in the ranking.

While the podium remains unchanged, Belgium have widened the gap on their immediate pursuers France. Third-placed Brazil are closing in on Les Bleus after extending their perfect start in South American qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Dec. 10, 2020.