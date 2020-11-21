Asian Qualifiers: Iran looks to close five-point gap

382 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran’s national football team is looking to close the five-point gap at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the-afc.com wrote.

Iraq – on 11 points – is two ahead of Bahrain in Group C but both nations have played five games to the four contested by Iran, who sits in third spot on six points.

Team Melli head coach Dragan Skocic will be looking to close the five-point gap with the Iraqis once play resumes as the West Asian team looks to qualify for a third successive FIFA World Cup Finals.

Hong Kong is fourth with five points while Cambodia only has a point to show from five matches.

The dates for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 were approved by the AFC Competitions Committee and it was agreed that all the Asian Qualifiers Round 2 matches should be completed by June 15, 2021 with Match Day 7 and 8 in March 2021 and Match Day 9 and 10 in June 2021 with the Final Round of the Asian Qualifiers beginning in September 2021.

Iran will meet Hong Kong and Cambodia in March 2021 and face Bahrain and Iraq in June 2021.