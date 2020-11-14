Golmohammadi picked as ‘Best 2020 ACL (West) Head Coach’

21 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi was selected as the best coach of the 2020 AFC Champions League (West).

Golmohammadi won the poll with 52 percent of the votes.

Replacing one of the most successful head coaches at a club the size of Persepolis is a daunting task for anyone, and following the short-lived Gabriel Calderon stint, former defender Golmohammadi was tasked with restoring the club to the unprecedented heights achieved under Branko Ivankovic between 2015 and 2019.

The 49-year-old had represented Persepolis for four years in the 1990s and managed it briefly in 2012-13, but this time he was coming into a side that had won three consecutive Iran Professional League titles and reached the AFC Champions League semi-final in 2017 and final in 2018.

Rui Vitoria (Al-Nassr), Vladan Milojevic (Al-Ahli) and Shota Arveladze (Pakhtakor) were among the nominees for the best 2020 ACL (West) coach.