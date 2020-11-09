Mehdi Taremi thrilled with Porto win [VIDEO]

852 views

Tehran Times – PORTO, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is thrilled with his team’s win over Portimonense at the Primeira Liga.

The holders beat Portimonense 3-1 at home at matchday seven Sunday night.

Beto scored for the visiting team in the 14th minutes but Mbemba equalized the match in the first half’s added time. Taremi made it 2-1 in the 46th minute and Sergio Oliveira scored Porto’s third goal in the 89th minute. With this victory, FC Porto now have 13 points and sit fourth in the table.

“Thank you to all the fans, the players, and the staff for all the support. I’m thrilled with the victory of the team. I hope the best for the future and for our fans. FC Porto are a great club, I am very happy to be here,” Taremi told Porto’s website.

“I want more victories, for me and for the team. We did a great job, as we were somewhat tired from the Champions League. But we did well, we could have scored more goals, but we won and that’s what matters the most,” he added.