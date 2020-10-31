Injury blow for Brighton as key attacker to miss Tottenham clash

339 views

Brighton Hove & Independent – BRIGHTON, Brighton are set to be without one of their key attackers as they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this Sunday.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been struggling with a hamstring injury sustained during the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on September 30.

The Iranian winger hobbled off on 50 minutes with what was thought to be a minor tweak but the injury has taken much longer than expected to heal.

Jahanbakhsh had been decent for Albion in the League Cup matches and scored cracking goals in victories against Portsmouth and Preston.

The 27-year-old was pushing hard for a starting role in the Premier League but the troublesome injury has scuppered his chances.

Brighton were hoping to have Jahanbakhsh available for selection at Tottenham this Sunday but Albion boss Graham Potter admitted the match will arrive too soon for the attacker.