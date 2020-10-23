Mohammad Naderi joins Esteghlal

75 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis defender Mohammad Naderi joined Esteghlal football team on Friday.

The 24-year-old player has penned a one-year contract with the Blues for an undisclosed fee.

Joining Persepolis’ archival has left the team’s fans furious.

On Thursday, Persepolis center back Shoja Khalilzadeh joined Qatari club Al-Rayyan and it means the Reds have suffered a big blow ahead of the new season of the Iran Professional League.

Persepolis has also qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final.