Issa Alekasir tops OPTA Rankings in Round of 16

Tasnim – DOHA, Persepolis FC’s matchwinner Issa Alekasir topped the OPTA rankings of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 (WEST).

After the conclusion of four thrilling Round of 16 ties, OPTA, the AFC’s official data provider, have compiled their list of candidates for the Player of the Week.

Alekasir topped the OPTA rankings for this week as the striker scored the tie’s only goal as the Tehran giant eliminated home side Al-Sadd SC following a 1-0 win on Sunday.

The 30-year-old forward, who was also nominated for the Matchday Six Player of the Week award, netted for the second time in consecutive matches and he was a constant threat up front for the Iranian side with five shots on goal, two aerials won and two duels won for his 7.7 OPTA rating.