Golmohammadi thanks Persepolis’s analysts

Tasnim – DOHA, Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi is thankful for their analysts who identified Sharjah’s weaknesses.

The Iranian team defeated Emirati side on Matchday Six of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group C on Thursday.

Persepolis will play Qatar’s Al-Sadd in what promises to be an enticing Round of 16 tie on Sunday.

“It was a really important match for us, and it was important that we score early,” said Golmohammadi. “We wanted to start strong and after the goal things were a bit easier, but we did not ease the pressure, we kept going and got a second and third goals before half time.”

“I am thankful for our analysts who identified our opponents’ weaknesses, and even though we did not have a lot of time to train, the players were focused and were able to apply things very well with concentration in the match.

“We had players who were playing with injuries, but they fought really hard. I would like to thank and congratulate the players for the way they fought today. I also would like to thank and congratulate Persepolis fans everywhere for their messages of support for us through social media. We knew they were all behind us and had their positive energy to push us forward,” he added.