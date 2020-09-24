ACL: Already eliminated Shahr Khodro continue disappointing run [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Shahr Khodro suffered their fourth defeat in the 2020 AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The Mashhad based team lost to Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

Jaloliddin Masharipov scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute.

The result, alongside the annulment of Al Hilal’s results due to COVID-19, means Pakhtakor end the group stage with 10 points from four games, finishing three points ahead of Shabab Al Ahli, while Shahr Khodro go home with no points and no goals.

The first two Round-of-16 fixtures have now been confirmed with Group A winners Al Ahli Saudi FC facing Group B runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai and Group B winners Pakhtakor playing Group A runners-up Esteghlal FC.