Esteghlal had time to rest and prepare: Namjoo Motlagh

Tehran Times – DOHA, Esteghlal football team interim coach Majid Namjoo Motlagh says that they are ready to meet Al Shorta since they have had more resting time.

The Iranian Blues are scheduled to play Iraqi Al Shorta on Sunday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in Group A of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

“We had more resting time than any other teams. This will benefit us for match against Al Shorta,” Namjoo Motlagh said.

“Our players are highly motivated to defeat their rival on Sunday. We are Esteghlal and can benefit from our previous experience in the competition,” he added.

“Esteghlal have already played Al Shorta and we know them well. Al Shorta are a very disciplined team and a draw against them is not bad but our priority is to beat the team,” Namjoo Motlagh concluded.