Ghoddos one step closer to joining Brentford [Report]

1 views

Tehran Times – LONDON, Iranian attacking midfielder Saman Ghoddos has reached a final agreement with English side Brentford.

A source at Brentford has told Football Insider that the 27-year-old has already undertaken his medical and the move is set to be completed shortly.

Ghoddos has been a long-term target for Bees boss Thomas Frank and the Championship outfit tried to sign the playmaker last summer.

However, he remained with Amiens but spent most of the season on the sidelines through both suspension and injury as the club were relegated.

The Swedish-born Iranian international was suspended for four months by FIFA in August last year for failing to honor an agreement to join Huesca.

The 21-cap international star now looks set to bolster Brentford’s side as Frank’s men look to bounce back from their play-off disappointment last season.