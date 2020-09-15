Stefano Cusin parts way with Shahr Khodro

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tehran Times – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro Italian coach Stefano Cusin has stepped down from his role in the Iranian team.

The 51-year-old coach has not traveled to Doha for the AFC Champions League along with Shahr Khodro.

He worked as interim coach of Mashahd based team after Mojtaba Sarasiaei left the team last season.

Cusin will likely join his old friend Walter Zenga in Cagliari.

The Italian-Canadian joined Shahr Khodro in January from Palestinian football team Ahli al-Khaleel.

He also worked in Shahr Khodro as assistant of Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh.