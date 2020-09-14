Brentford “move closer” to signing of Ligue 2 attacker

1 views

The72.co.uk – LONDON, According to a report from The Telegraph, Brentford have “moved closer” to the signing of Amiens SC attacker Saman Ghoddos after he was absent from their squad against Paris FC at the weekend.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Brentford’s rumoured pursuit of Iranian international Saman Ghoddos. The Bees have been linked with a move for the Amies SC attacker and now, a further update has emerged on their chase.

The Telegraph reports that Brentford have moved closer to the signing of Ghoddos after he missed out on Amiens’ game at the weekend. The 27-year-old was not involved as the Ligue 2 side lost 2-1 to Paris FC, succumbing the French side to their second defeat of the season.

Brentford are in the market for new attacking options after losing star man Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa. Playmaker Said Benrahma continues to be linked with a move away as well and it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out over the remaining weeks of the window.

Ghoddos has spent most of his career playing in Sweden, featuring for Trelleborgs FF, Syrianska FC and Ostersunds FK after coming through Bunkeflo’s academy.

In 2018, Ghoddos moved to France to join Amiens and has played 37 times for the club since. In the process, the Iranian attacker has scored five goals and laid on five assists.