Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal iconic midfielder Ali Karimi is set to leave the Iranian club.

Media reports suggest that the 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with the Persian Gulf teams.

Karimi has wished Esteghlal the best in the AFC Champions League competition on his Instagram account.

Esteghlal has reportedly negotiated with Zob Ahan midfielder Mehdi Mehdipour as Karimi’s replacement.