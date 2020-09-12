Sirvan Ghorbani joins Al-Kuwait

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KUWAIT CITY, Iranian defender Sirvan Ghorbani reached an agreement with Kuwaiti football club Al-Kuwait.

The 27-year old player will join Al-Kuwait on a one-year contract.

Ghorbani played for Iranian football team Sanat Naft last season.

Al-Kuwait, based in Kuwait City, has won the Kuwaiti Premier League 15 times, with the most recent one coming in 2018–19.

Al-Kuwait SC also has 47 trophies to its name in Kuwaiti Club Football history.

The team will participate in the next year’s AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs.