Sirvan Ghorbani joins Al-Kuwait

Tasnim – KUWAIT CITY, Iranian defender Sirvan Ghorbani reached an agreement with Kuwaiti football club Al-Kuwait.
The 27-year old player will join Al-Kuwait on a one-year contract.
Ghorbani played for Iranian football team Sanat Naft last season.
Al-Kuwait, based in Kuwait City, has won the Kuwaiti Premier League 15 times, with the most recent one coming in 2018–19.
Al-Kuwait SC also has 47 trophies to its name in Kuwaiti Club Football history.
The team will participate in the next year’s AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs.