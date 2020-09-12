Aris Thessaloniki interested in Reza Azadi [Report]

1 views

Tasnim – THESSALONIKI, Aris Thessaloniki football club has set its sight on signing Tractor striker Mohammad Reza Azadi.

Local media reported that the Greek Super League side has negotiated with the 21-year-old forward for the upcoming season.

Aris is also reportedly going to sign Tractor winger Ehsan Hajsafi however, setbacks involving his Iranian club have caused interruptions that may affect the deal.

Hajsafi is not unfamiliar with playing in Greece football since he has already played at Panionios and Olympiacos.

Aris is one of Greece’s most successful clubs, having won the fourth most Super League titles after Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, and AEK Athens, while it’s tied with PAOK.