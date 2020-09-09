Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on the all-time record held by Ali Daei

1 views

Insider.com – LISBON, Cristiano Ronaldo became only the second player in soccer history to score 100 international goals netting two sublime goals for Portugal as they swept aside Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old brought up his landmark century on the stroke of half time, bending home a stunning 25-yard free kick.

He then added his second of the night and 101st international goal in the 72nd minute, curling an equally fine effort into the top corner from the edge of the Sweden box.

Ronaldo’s brace means he now needs only nine more goals to surpass former Iran striker Ali Daei’s record and become the highest scoring male international footballer of all time.

Daei, now 51, scored 109 times in 149 games for Iran between 1993 and 2006.