Friendly: Iran to meet Uzbekistan on Oct. 8th

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will play Uzbekistan on Oct. 8 in a friendly match.

The match was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 but FIFA replaced the window from 31 Aug. to 8 Sept. in response to the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and it meant the ‘Persian Leopards” would have to change their fixture.

The friendly match between Iran and Syria scheduled for Sept. 3 had been previously cancelled.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran, who sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain, have four must-win matches ahead in the competition.

Deagan Skocic’s team were due to host Hong Kong and Cambodia on Oct. 8 and 13 in Tehran and Phnom Penh, respectively.

Iran also had two matches against Bahrain and Iraq on Nov. 12 and 17 in Tehran but the games will be held in 2021.

The eight group winners of the World Cup qualification’s group stage and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will run from November 21 to December 18, 2022.