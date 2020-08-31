FC Porto announces Taremi

1 views

MaisFutebol – PORTO, The Iranian arrives from Rio Ave and signs for four seasons.

Maisfutebol reports that FC Porto has officially signed Mehdi Taremi.

According to the note posted on the Dragons’ website, the Iranian international has signed a four-season contract. The 28-year-old striker, who arrived in Portugal last Sunday, heads for the national champions after a season at Rio Ave, where he scored 21 goals.

“I always had the dream of playing in the Champions League and in big club. I am very happy about this situation. Being the first Iranian player at FC Porto, a club from Portugal that is one of the greatest in the world, I am very happy for all this”, he shared with the club’s media.

Despite the interest from Sporting Lison, Taremi ended up heading to FC Porto and is the fourth official confirmed for 2020/21 after Cláudio Ramos, Carraça, and Zaidu.