AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Asian Cup has always captivated audiences with its moments of sheer genius, brilliant celebrations and – above all – stunning goals.

Legends and national heroes have made their impact on the Continental stage, and we close off the AFC Asian Cup Bracket Challenge Round of 32 with four iconic goals from Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ali Daei, Sun Ke of China PR.

Ali Daei (IRN) vs Sun Ke (CHN)

Ali Daei (IRN)

1996 AFC Asian Cup

Korea Republic v Islamic Republic of Iran (16.12.1996)

With the quarter-final against Korea Republic tied at 2-2, Islamic Republic of Iran legend Ali Daei turned the game on its head when he went on to hit four goals in the second half for a 6-2 victory, with his second one of the greatest goals in the history of the AFC Asian Cup, as he perfectly controlled a 30-yard cross with the inside of his right boot, before shifting his body to hammer a half-volley into the top right-hand corner from just outside the box.

Sun Ke (CHN)

2015 AFC Asian Cup

China PR v Uzbekistan (14.01.2015)

Supersub Sun Ke netted with a stunning curler against Uzbekistan to secure China PR a quarter-final berth for the first time since 2004 with the midfielder sending his effort past the outstretched arms of custodian Ignatiy Nesterov.

