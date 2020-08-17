FIFA orders Iran to pay Marc Wilmots €6m

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee has sent a letter to the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), ordering the federation to pay compensation to the former coach of the Iran national team, Marc Wilmots.

Wilmots filed a complaint against the FFIRI to FIFA for non-payment during his time as head coach.

The Belgian was appointed in May 2019 with a three-year contract to lead Iran in their quest for a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, but left his position as coach of Iran after six matches in charge due to what he called ‘serious contractual violations by the Iranian Football Federation’.

On Monday, FIFA accepted the claim of Marc Wilmots after months of examining the complaint submitted by the Belgian coach and members of his technical staff.

According to the FIFA verdict, the Iranian Football Federation will have to pay compensation in excess of six million euros (6,137,500 euros) to the 51-year-old coach as compensation for breach of contract plus 5% interest from 21 January 2020 until the date of effective payment.

The FIFA verdict reads as follows:

“1. The claim of the Claimant / Counter-Respondent, Marc Wilmots, is partially accepted.

2. The Respondent / Counter-Claimant, the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation, has to pay to the Claimant / Counter-Respondent EUR 6,137,500 as compensation for breach of contract plus 5% interest p.a. as from 21 January 2020 until the date of effective payment.

3. Any further claims of the Claimant / Counter-Respondent are rejected.

4. The counterclaim of the Respondent / Counter-Claimant is rejected.”

It is also announced by the letter that should any of the parties wish to receive the grounds of the decision, a written request must be received by FIFA, within 10 days of receipt of notification of the findings of the decision.

A source close to the federation said exclusively to Tehran Times that it is not the final verdict on the issue: “This ruling is not a final verdict and the FFIRI has time to lodge its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the first stage, and to the Swiss Supreme Court in the next phase if necessary.”

Under Wilmots’s tutelage, Iran defeated Hong Kong and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but lost to Bahrain and Iraq in Group C that left Iran in the third place in the group.