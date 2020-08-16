FourFourTwo have ranked the 50 Biggest Derbies in World Football

24 views

Four Four Two – TEDDINGTON, The world’s best football derbies have been ranked and it’s Boca Juniors vs River Plate that has come out on top as the greatest.

Derbies are often the highlight of every fan’s season and some teams often define their success of a season based on victory.

Popular football magazine FourFourTwo decided to rank the world’s biggest derbies and see which came out on top.

Their one rule on the list is that teams can only be included once, which means Manchester United could only have one of Manchester City or Liverpool as their ‘mortal enemy’.

Check out the entire list below:

50. Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday (England)

49. Blooming vs Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia)

48. Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders (USA)

47. Lyon vs St-Etienne (France)

46. Newell’s Old Boys vs Rosario Central (Argentina)

45. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad (Spain)

44. Everton vs Santiago Wanderers (Chile)

43. FC Seoul vs Suwon Bluewings (South Korea)

42. Bahia vs Vitoria (Brazil)

41. Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow (Russia)

40. America vs Deportivo Cali (Colombia)

39. Hamburg vs St. Pauli (Germany)

38. Alianza Lima vs Universitario (Peru)

37. CSKA Sofia vs Levski Sofia (Bulgaria)

36. Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia (Paraguay)

35. Glentoran vs Linfield (Northern Ireland)

34. Barcelona vs Emelec (Ecuador)

33. Esteghlal vs Persepolis (Iran)

32. Dinamo Bucharest vs FCSB (Romania)

31. Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

30. Genoa vs Sampdoria (Italy)

29. Colo-Colo vs Universidad de Chile (Chile)

28. Benfica vs Sporting (Portugal)

27. Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

26. Raja vs Wydad (Morocco)

25. Real Betis vs Sevilla (Spain)

24. Newcastle United vs Sunderland (England)

23. Corinthians vs Palmeiras (Brazil)

22. Partizan Belgrade vs Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

21. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan (India)

20. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (England)

19. Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos (Greece)

18. Flamengo vs Fluminese (Brazil)

17. FK Velez vs HSK Zrinjski (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

16. Ajax vs Feyenoord (Holland)

15. Independiente vs Racing Club (Argentina)

14. Portsmouth vs Southampton (England)

13. AC Milan vs Inter Milan (Italy)

12. Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America (Mexico)

11. Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)

10. Al Ahly vs Zamalek (Egypt)

9. Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke (Germany)

8. Gremio vs Internacional (Brazil)

7. Liverpool vs Manchester United (England)

6. Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray (Turkey)

5. Lazio vs Roma (Italy)

4. Nacional vs Penarol (Uruguay)

3. Celtic vs Rangers (Scotland)

2. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Spain)

1. Boca Juniors vs River Plate (Argentina)