Tasnim – SHENZHEN, Iranian international defender Morteza Pouraliganji is reportedly linked with a move to Shenzhen Football Club.

The 28-year-old player, who currently plays for Qatari club Al-Arabi, will leave the team at the end of the season.

The local media have reported that Pouraliganji will join Chinese club Shenzhen.

Pouraliganji played at Chinese club Tianjin Teda in 2015.

He represented Iran at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.