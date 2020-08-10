Moghanlou linked with Liga Nos side Santa Clara [Report]

3 views

Tasnim – SANTA CLARA, Paykan forward Shahriar Moghanlou has been linked with a move to Portuguese club Santa Clara.

Santa Clara has been following the performance of the 25-year-old Iranian striker, A Bola reported.

Despite playing for a struggling club in the Iran Professional League (IPL), Moghanlou has scored 12 goals in 27 games, and is currently vying to win the Golden Boot.

Clube Desportivo Santa Clara is a club from Ponta Delgada, Azores. It plays at the 13,277-seat Estádio de São Miguel. Santa Clara is the most successful football team from the Azores Islands as the only team from the archipelago to compete in a UEFA competition; the UEFA Intertoto Cup to be exact.

A Bola has recently reported that Paços de Ferreira interested in Persepolis forward Ali Alipour.