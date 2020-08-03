Rangers joins Leeds United in pursuit of 25-time international

1 views

Football League World – GLASGOW, Rangers are said to have joined Leeds United in the race to sign KAA Gent defender Milad Mohammadi, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

As per Football Insider, Leeds has recently been linked with the signing of Mohammadi, who has made 25 appearances for the Iran national side.

The 26-year-old made 18 appearances for Gent this season, chipping in with two assists from full-back before being named in the Jupiler Pro League’s Team of the Season.

Reports from Belgian media outlet Het Nieuwsblad now claim that Rangers are interested in signing Mohammadi, who is understood to be available for a price of around £6.3m this summer.

It is reported that Mohammadi “enjoys” interest from both sides with a potential move to the United Kingdom on the cards, with Europa League football or Premier League football potentially on the horizon.

Leeds will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a long-awaited return to the top-flight this season, but are yet to make any moves in the transfer market as of yet.

The Verdict

Mohammadi looks to be an exciting player who has clearly adapted to life in Belgium really well since joining from Akhmat Grozny in the summer.

Leeds definitely need to bring in a natural left-back, as Barry Douglas is ageing and Gjanni Alioski plays better further forward, I feel.

Leeds’ squad needs bolstering as they don’t have a lot of depth at the moment, and the addition of an accomplished left-back like Mohammadi, who has played at the highest level internationally, would be a step in the right direction this summer.