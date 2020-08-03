Hajsafi optimistic about qualifying for Qatar 2022

1 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iran national football team winger Ehsan Hajsafi says it is hard to book a place at the 2022 World Cup but they can make it happen.

Iran sits third in Group C، five points behind Iraq and Bahrain.

Deagan Skocic’s team is scheduled to host Hong Kong on October 8 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in Phnom Penh.

Iran’s last two matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be on November 12 and 17 in Tehran.

“We have a difficult task ahead since Team Melli has lost many points but we hope we will return to our good days with Skocic. Iran football team will advance to the next stage and qualify for the 2022 World Cup at last،” Hajsafi said in an interview with Iran Football Federation’s magazine.

The midfielder، who has reportedly reached an agreement with Greek football team Aris Thessaloniki، revealed that he loves playing football in Europe.

“Everyone dreams of playing abroad. I prefer to play in Spain but I know that it’s very difficult. Ever since I was a child، I have always dreamt of playing for Real Madrid. I also like Germany’s football،” he added.