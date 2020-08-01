Linfield confirm Navid Nasseri signing

1 views

Belfast Live – BELFAST, The forward has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership champions.

Linfield have announced the signing of Glentoran forward Navid Nasseri.

Nasseri has joined the Premiership champions less than 24 hours after helping the Glens win the Irish Cup.

It is a major signing for David Healy’s Blues, who have snapped up one of their derby rivals’ best players on the opening day of the transfer window.



“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that we’ve reached agreement today with Navid Nasseri for him to join us on a two-year contract,” Healy told the club’s website.

“He’s only turned 24 but he’s played at Macclesfield and Gillingham in England as well as in Sweden and for the past season with Glentoran.

“He’s a player we’ve watched closely when he’s played against us and he’s an exciting talent.

“He’s a player of excellent pedigree who can play in several forward positions.